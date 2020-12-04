Christmas over-80s parcels packed and on their way

CHRISTMAS is coming and today and tomorrow nearly 1,900 Newbury Weekly News Over 80s’ Parcels are being delivered to the elderly all over West Berkshire.

The parcels were packed thanks to Sainsbury’s staff on Sunday, and the Newbury store’s PR ambassador Carol Irwin and Angela Foan, Jean Graves, Leigh Rivers, Marion Blissett, Martin Taylor, Caroline Howell, George Rixon, Szilvia Raczs, Melinda Varju, Lynne Hutchins, Andy Palmer and Tonya Parsons all kindly gave up their spare time to do all the packing this year, following social distancing regulations.

My thanks go to Sainsbury’s which, despite everything this year, has helped us to still achieve what the Newbury Weekly News has been doing for more than 100 years – and that is to remember the elderly residents of West Berkshire.

2020’s parcels are different to most years and include some Christmas biscuits, plus tea bags so people can sit with their feet up and enjoy a cuppa, while reading the Newbury Weekly News, which we are also including.

PepsiCo is still on board and is very kindly supplying us with a bag of porridge to add to each food parcel, to warm the hearts of our recipients this Christmas.

In total, nearly 1,900 parcels were packed.

Today and tomorrow, the parcels will be taken to our distribution centres and then delivered by more volunteers to all the elderly recipients, while West Berkshire schools are also helping out by distributing to the elderly.

If your name is on the NWN Over 80s’ Parcel Fund list, make sure you are on the look out for the very kind people who have given up some of their time to ensure you all have a very merry Christmas, which we certainly all deserve this year.

We are delighted to announce that Greenham Trust this year is still match-funding the first £5,000 of company and private donations made to the Over 80s’ Parcel Fund via The Good Exchange and for each £1 donated online, it will donate £1 towards a Christmas parcel.

To make a donation, please go to https://app.thegoodexchange.com/project/18393/newbury-weekly-news/newbury-weekly-news-over-80s-parcel-fund