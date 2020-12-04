VIDEO: Thatcham welcomes Christmas as festive lights switched on

THATCHAM got into the festive spirit this evening as the town’s Christmas lights were turned on.

The coronavirus pandemic meant there could be no crowds for the annual event.

Instead, the town council and community streamed the big switch-on virtually and put together a special video.

In the video, members of Thatcham's community, aided by Vox Fresh, sang a Christmas song for Thatcham, followed immediately by the switching on of Thatcham's Christmas lights.

In addition to new lights down the High Street, a 30ft, brightly-lit Norwegian spruce, grown locally and sponsored by Oakley Green Conservatories, took centre stage.

Standing beside the tree and new for this year was a pair of ‘life-size’ animated and sparkling reindeer, sponsored by McCarthy and Stone.

Shops are also being encouraged to dress their windows on a star theme for the best-dressed window display.

The Newbury Weekly News has partnered with the town council again and you can vote online at www.newburytoday.co.uk for your favourite window.

The winners will be announced on Friday, December 18.

The town council is also asking for help to save the ‘Spirit of Christmas’ by using your smart phone to find 10 ‘Spirits of Christmas’ located in town centre windows.

The trail launches today(Friday) and you can win a free e-book by finding all 10. More information at www.Facebook.com/ThatchamTC