Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

VIDEO: Thatcham welcomes Christmas as festive lights switched on

'Song for Thatcham' plus virtual switch on

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

jonathan.ashby@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

VIDEO: Thatcham welcomes Christmas as festive lights switched on

THATCHAM got into the festive spirit this evening as the town’s Christmas lights were turned on.

The coronavirus pandemic meant there could be no crowds for the annual event. 

Instead, the town council and community streamed the big switch-on virtually and put together a special video. 

In the video, members of Thatcham's community, aided by Vox Fresh, sang a Christmas song for Thatcham, followed immediately by the switching on of Thatcham's Christmas lights. 

In addition to new lights down the High Street, a 30ft, brightly-lit Norwegian spruce, grown locally and sponsored by Oakley Green Conservatories, took centre stage.

Standing beside the tree and new for this year was a pair of ‘life-size’ animated and sparkling reindeer, sponsored by McCarthy and Stone.

Shops are also being encouraged to dress their windows on a star theme for the best-dressed window display.

The Newbury Weekly News has partnered with the town council again and you can vote online at www.newburytoday.co.uk for your favourite window.

The winners will be announced on Friday, December 18.

The town council is also asking for help to save the ‘Spirit of Christmas’ by using your smart phone to find 10 ‘Spirits of Christmas’ located in town centre windows.

The trail launches today(Friday) and you can win a free e-book by finding all 10. More information at www.Facebook.com/ThatchamTC 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Newbury treated to royalty as Prince Edward comes to town

Prince

Armed police in Lambourn after robbery

Armed police in Lambourn after robbery

Armed robbers strike in Lambourn

Reports of armed robbers at village bookmakers

Appeal to help family following house fire

Appeal

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33