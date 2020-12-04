Police appeal for witnesses following Lambourn robbery

A WOMAN was subjected to a “frightening ordeal” during a robbery in Lambourn.

The incident took place yesterday (Thursday) at about 10.15am at Ladbrokes in the Broadway.

The victim, a 26-year-old woman working in the betting store, was approached by two men who threatened her and demanded money from the till and safe.

They stole cash before leaving the scene on bicycles.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

Thames Valley Police are now appealing for witnesses.

The first offender is a white man in his late 20s, about 5ft 3ins tall, with a skinny build and an Irish accent.

He was wearing dark clothing with a hood and a high-vis jacket over the top, and a black balaclava.

The second offender is a white man in his 30s and about 6ft tall. He was of skinny build and wearing dark clothing with a high-vis jacket over the top. He was wearing a face covering.

It is unclear whether the men were armed.

Investigating officer Dc Petar Stoyanov, based at Newbury police station, said: “This was a frightening ordeal for the victim, and we are carrying out an investigation in order to apprehend those responsible.

“We believe that the offenders cycled to Ladbrokes down Parsonage Lane, and then back the same way following the incident.

“I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this offence, or who has any information which they think could be relevant to our investigation.

“If you have any details which you think could be helpful, please call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference number 43200406661.”

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or make a report online.