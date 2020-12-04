Break-in damage at Newbury College

POLICE were called after a break-in at Newbury College early this morning (Friday).

Intruders caused damage to two offices and one classroom on the ground floor in the early hours of this morning, preventing access to specialist facilities and equipment.

The incident caused disruption to students and staff entering the building as police cordoned off areas for investigation.

On-site and online classes were able to continue as normal, however one of the college’s foundation learning groups had to remain at home for the day due to the damage to the access to the specialist facilities.

Principal and chief executive Iain Wolloff said: “We are disappointed with the needless disruption and damage that this incident has caused.

“We are grateful to the police and our facilities contractor, Mitie, for the adept handling of the situation and would like to thank all the students, staff, and parents affected for their understanding and support.”

The practical issues are expected to be resolved during the weekend and the college will be open as usual on Monday (December 7).

If you have any information that may help the police regarding this investigation, please call 101 and quote incident number INC-20201204-0196.