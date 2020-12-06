Reading Magistrates' Court: danger dog from Newbury spared execution

A WOMAN has been warned her pet dog will be put down if it bites someone again.

Owner Beverley Emery admitted possessing the brown and white Jack Russell bitch called Meg which injured a member of the public, Stuart Williams, while it was dangerously out of control at Reading West railway station on Saturday, June 13.

She appeared for sentencing at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, November 24.

Magistrates fined 37-year-old Ms Emery, who lives at Grange Court off Boundary Road, Newbury, £120 and ordered her to pay a statutory victim services surcharge of £34.

No order for costs was made because of her lack of means to pay but she was ordered instead to pay Mr Williams £150 in compensation for his injuries.

The court also ruled that, unless the dog is kept under proper control in future by being securely held on a lead by a person aged 16 years or over, it must be destroyed.