Alcohol stolen during raid at Co-op in Thatcham

Alcohol stolen during raid at Co-op
Sun, 06 Dec 2020
Credit: Kennet Radio
ALCOHOL was stolen during a break-in at the Co-op in The Broadway, Thatcham, late on Friday evening.
Part of the main front door was smashed, with broken glass littering the floor.
Police arrived and set up a cordon.
A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: “I can confirm we are investigating this incident, in which an amount of alcohol was stolen from the shop.
“It happened at about 10.45pm on December 4.
“It is believed offender/s smashed a door to get in.
“No arrests have yet been made.
“Anyone with any information is asked to call Thames Valley Police on 101.”
