Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Alcohol stolen during raid at Co-op in Thatcham

Police appeal for information

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

jonathan.ashby@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

Alcohol stolen during break-in at Co-op in Thatcham

Credit: Kennet Radio

ALCOHOL was stolen during a break-in at the Co-op in The Broadway, Thatcham, late on Friday evening.

Part of the main front door was smashed, with broken glass littering the floor.

Police arrived and set up a cordon.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: “I can confirm we are investigating this incident, in which an amount of alcohol was stolen from the shop.

“It happened at about 10.45pm on December 4.

“It is believed offender/s smashed a door to get in.

“No arrests have yet been made.

“Anyone with any information is asked to call Thames Valley Police on 101.”

Credit: Kennet Radio

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Newbury treated to royalty as Prince Edward comes to town

Prince

Armed police in Lambourn after robbery

Armed police in Lambourn after robbery

Armed robbers strike in Lambourn

Reports of armed robbers at village bookmakers

Appeal to help family following house fire

Appeal

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33