Alcohol stolen during raid at Co-op in Thatcham

ALCOHOL was stolen during a break-in at the Co-op in The Broadway, Thatcham, late on Friday evening.

Part of the main front door was smashed, with broken glass littering the floor.

Police arrived and set up a cordon.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: “I can confirm we are investigating this incident, in which an amount of alcohol was stolen from the shop.

“It happened at about 10.45pm on December 4.

“It is believed offender/s smashed a door to get in.

“No arrests have yet been made.

“Anyone with any information is asked to call Thames Valley Police on 101.”