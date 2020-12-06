Reading Magistrates' Court: Thatcham teen drove after taking drugs cocktail

A TEENAGE motorist has been caught driving after taking a drugs cocktail.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, November 10, was Ryan Maslin.

The 19-year-old, who lives at The Firs, off Northfield Road, Thatcham, admitted driving a Citroën Saxo in Thatcham on Monday, March 2, when the amount of both the Class A drug cocaine, and the dissociative anaesthetic ketamine in his system exceeded the specified limit.

Mr Maslin was fined a total of £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £34.

In addition, he was banned from driving for 12 months.