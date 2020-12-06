Coronavirus West Berkshire: confirmed cases as of December 6

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire now stands at 1,745 - an increase of 19 in the past 24 hours.

Cases are now allocated to the person's area of residence. Since November 16, Public Health England has updated the way it records the location of people who test positive or negative for Covid-19.

It now prioritises addresses given at the point of testing over the details registered on a patient's NHS Summary Care Record.

West Berkshire's seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to December 1 is 50.5, with 80 cases in the seven days to December 1.

Seven–day rates are one indicator of whether an area moves up or down a Tier, with a rate of below 100 required for medium/Tier 1. The rate is calculated by dividing the seven day count by the area population and multiplying by 100,000.

The latest official figures show that the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 1,723,242, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 17,272.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 61,245.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 231.

The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate is 69,752 as of Friday, November 20.