Weather warning issued for West Berkshire

Travel disruption possible from fog

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

jonathan.ashby@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

A fabulous foggy photo

A WEATHER warning has been issued for West Berkshire tomorrow morning, with the district expected to be covered in a blanket of fog.

The fog is expected to persist from 4am until 11am tomorrow according to the Met Office, which has issued a yellow weather warning – the least severe of the three.

It means the weather is likely to have some impact, and some travel disruption is possible.

Visibility will drop to less than 100m in places.

Drivers are urged to prepare for slower journey times, while delays to bus and train services are also possible.

