Come and get it: Police invite abusive youths to collect belongings from Newbury station

RUNNING away from the police is never a great idea, but leaving behind your belongings can make the situation 10 times worse.

However that’s exactly what a group of abusive youths did when approached by police in Northcroft Park yesterday, forgetting their belongings – which included alcohol and cannabis.

Now the police have invited the youths to come to Newbury Police Station to collect their things – minus the cannabis.

Thames Valley Police posted on Facebook: “This is an appeal to the youths who were abusive to officers in the early hours of Saturday, 5th December 2020, at Northcroft Park, Newbury.

“When you ran away, you forgot to take your bags which had a range of your personal belongings inside, including your alcohol and cannabis.

“We would love to be able to return these to you (obviously minus the cannabis).

“So please bring a form of ID and pop down to Newbury Police Station whenever is convenient for you.”