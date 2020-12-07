Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

West Berkshire weather warning extended

Fog expected to persist until tomorrow

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

A fabulous foggy photo

Credit: Edward McNaghten

THE weather warning affecting West Berkshire has been extended until 11am tomorrow morning (Tuesday), as fog is expected to thicken.

Last night the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning – the least severe of the three – warning that fog was expected to cover the district.

That warning has now been extended until tomorrow morning.

A yellow warning means the weather is likely to have some impact, and some travel disruption is possible.

Visibility will drop to less than 100m in places.

Drivers are urged to prepare for slower journey times, while delays to bus and train services are also possible.

