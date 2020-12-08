Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Reading Magistrates' Court: Newbury drug-driver failed to stop

Defendant was also uninsured, court told

Court

A DRUG-driver failed to stop for police.

To make matters worse, Reading magistrates heard on Friday, November 20, the 30-year-old had no insurance.

In the dock was Kenny David Morgan of Ashwood Drive, Newbury.

He admitted driving a black BMW on Hambridge Road, Newbury, while unfit through drugs.

He further admitted failing to stop when required and driving while uninsured, all on the same occasion.

Mr Morgan was fined a total of £207 and ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £34.

In addition, he was banned from driving for 12 months.
 

