Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to December 5

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics

Coronavirus: What we know

Eight people from Basingstoke and Deane have died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate in the last week.

The latest Office for National Statistics figures, which show deaths occurring up to November 27 but registered up to December 5, shows that one of the deaths was in a care home and the other seven in hospital.

The latest deaths take the total number in the borough up to 142.

Of the 142 people who have died, 100 died in hospitals, 36 in care homes, three in hospices, two at home and one in ‘another communal establishment’.

The data records the number of deaths of people from Basingstoke and Deane involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.

