Newbury courier suffers chemical burns to eyes after liquid thrown in his face

A COURIER sustained chemical burns to his eyes after liquid was thrown from a car into his face in Newbury.

The courier was making deliveries in Collins Close and Walton Way at around 8.30am last Friday when a car drove past him.

Someone in the car shouted at the courier before throwing liquid in his face.

The victim sustained chemical burns to his eyes and received treatment at the Royal Berkshire Hospital.

He has now been discharged.

Police believe it is an isolated incident and are appealing for witnesses.

The car is described as a dark coloured car with four doors and is believed to have a driver and a passenger in the rear seat.

Investigating officer PC Alasdair Ferrie, based at Newbury police station, said: “This is a very concerning incident and I urge anyone with information to come forward.

“From our enquiries so far, we believe that this is an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the public.

“If you have a dash-cam and were in the area of Walton Way on Friday morning please review the footage to see whether you have captured anything that could assist with this investigation.

“You can get in touch using our online form or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43200408191.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via their website or on 0800 555 111.”