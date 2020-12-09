Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Kennet & Avon canal-side lantern trail sold out

Returns only at Newbury Corn Exchange

Trish Lee

Trish Lee

trish.lee@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886663

lantern trail

Ghost Caribou byThingumajig Theatre photo by Ian Hodgson

THIS weekend’s Lantern Trail along the banks of the canal, organised by the Corn Exchange, has sold out.

Featuring sculptural lanterns by Thingumajig Theatre, Handmade Parade, Rag and Bone and other artists from around the country, light and music will guide those lucky enough to have secured tickets on a magical journey along the banks of the Kennet & Avon Canal.

Family groups and bubbles will experience the warmth of winter celebration in a safe and socially distanced fashion setting off every 10 minutes between 5pm and 8pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

Please check with the Corn Exchange as any returned tickets will be released to the general public.
https://cornexchangenew.com

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Weather warning issued for West Berkshire

A fabulous foggy photo

Chemical attack on Newbury courier

Courier sustains chemical burns to eyes after liquid thrown in his face

Alcohol stolen during raid at Co-op

Alcohol stolen during break-in at Co-op

West Berkshire has one of lowest Covid infection rates in England

West Berkshire has one of lowest Covid infection rates in England

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33