Kennet & Avon canal-side lantern trail sold out

THIS weekend’s Lantern Trail along the banks of the canal, organised by the Corn Exchange, has sold out.

Featuring sculptural lanterns by Thingumajig Theatre, Handmade Parade, Rag and Bone and other artists from around the country, light and music will guide those lucky enough to have secured tickets on a magical journey along the banks of the Kennet & Avon Canal.

Family groups and bubbles will experience the warmth of winter celebration in a safe and socially distanced fashion setting off every 10 minutes between 5pm and 8pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

Please check with the Corn Exchange as any returned tickets will be released to the general public.

https://cornexchangenew.com