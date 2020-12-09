Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Where and when you can park for free this Christmas

Special deals at council and Parkway car parks

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

car parking

FREE parking will be available at council-run car parks throughout West Berkshire in the run up to Christmas.

West Berkshire Council said it took the decision to scrap charges on designated days in December to support retailers.

This includes free parking on market days in Hungerford, Newbury and Thatcham (Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays respectively).

In addition, free car parking will be available in all the council’s public car parks from Monday, December 21, to Christmas Day inclusive.

The council’s staff car park in Market Street, Newbury, will also be open to the public free of charge every weekend from now.

In addition, Parkway Shopping will be offering three hours free parking at any time between December 14 and December 25 inclusive.

Elsewhere in the district, Pangbourne and Theale will also benefit from free parking.

Free car parking will be available in the council’s car parks throughout the day on:
Hungerford Market Day – Wednesdays, December 9 and 16.
Newbury Market Day – Thursdays, December 10 and, 17.
Thatcham Market Day – Fridays, December 11 and 18.
Pangbourne – Thursdays, December 10 and 17.
Theale – Thursdays, December 10 and 17.
All council-run car parks – December 21 to 25.

