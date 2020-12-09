Westminster Magistrates' Court: Speen man accused of threatening Newbury MP Laura Farris 'has coronavirus symptoms'

THE man accused of sending a threatening email to Newbury MP Laura Farris has coronavirus symptoms, a court heard.

Ian Howgate, of Ley Gardens, Speen, had been due at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Tuesday.

The 56-year-old allegedly sent an email to Mrs Farris in which he referred to the killing of British politician Andrew Pennington.

In January 2000 Mr Pennington was acting as an assistant to the Liberal Democrat MP for Cheltenham in Gloucestershire, Nigel Jones, when he was stabbed nine times by a constituent wielding a Samurai sword.

Mrs Farris had complained to police after her office reportedly received the message referencing the killing from Mr Howgate in March.

At a preliminary hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in August Mr Howgate denied a single charge of sending a menacing message.

He was granted conditional bail and told to come back for a case management hearing on Tuesday.

But at that latest hearing, the court was told Mr Howgate was suffering from coronavirus symptoms and the case could proceed no further.

The matter was adjourned until December 31 and Mr Howgate’s conditional bail was extended until then.