One day to go until Greenham Trust Double Matched Day

THERE is just one day to go until Greenham Trust’s Christmas Double Matched Day.

Tomorrow (Friday), 10 local charities have the chance to raise up to £15,000 each in 24 hours.

Everyone who donates to the 10 organisations via The Good Exchange platform will see their £1 become £3.

The selected charities are fundraising for causes ranging from providing housing and support for 16 to 25-year-old care leavers and homeless people, to supporting the families of seriously-ill children.

Throughout tomorrow, these organisations have the chance to treble up to £5,000 of all monies they raise through donations and fundraising activities that is paid into their fundraising project on The Good Exchange during this 24-hour period.

To qualify, donations must be made via The Good Exchange between 00.01 and midnight on Friday, December 11.

Donations made before this date will not quality for the double matched funding.

Here are the 10 chosen charities and some of the ways they’re fundraising:

Berkshire Maestros – undertaking an epic 11-hour non-stop music and entertainment broadcast on YouTube to support primary and secondary school children with music workshops that will further children’s emotional, social and personal development;

Bradfield Village Hall – walking 1,112 times around the virtual foundations of a new hall and multi-use games area (MUGA) to raise money for a new village hall, MUGA and safer playground;

Fair Close Centre – you can guess the weight of Baby Buttons, a tiny chestnut welsh mountain foal hand reared after her mother died, and also support Johnny Reed (aged 68) who will shave off his moustache (aged 40) and his goatee beard if he raises £500, to raise money to cover lost income that will help the over 65s;

Greenham Control Tower – selling books, serving takeaway teas and coffees and shaking buckets to help raise funds to allow Greenham Control Tower continue to help visitors celebrate the rich history of the area;

Pamber Heath Memorial Hall – holding a cake sale and raffle to raise money for renovating and expanding the hall;

Recovery in Mind – held a series of online quizzes to support the mental health recovery of adults living in West Berkshire aged 18 and over who have a wide variety of mental health challenges;

Sebastian’s Action Trust – holding fundraising activities in their shop Bas Books shop in Newbury – including the sale of handmade wreaths, a toy raffle, a collection bucket and distribution of leaflets on how to donate to raise money – to support families caring for seriously ill children;

Swings & Smiles – holding a 24-hour bike-athon and then having a cake stall at Thatcham Market to raise money to provide children with special needs and their families opportunities for support, friendship and play in an accessible environment;

Time To Talk West Berkshire – Curridge Primary School is climbing Mount Everest and The Downs Year 7 are climbing Mount Kinabalu (ahead of their teacher climbing it for real next year) to help fund the increased demand for free at the point of delivery counselling for young people aged 11-25;

Young People & Children First – selling Christmas gifts, decorations and getting orders for Christmas cakes via its website to help provide young people (16-25-year-old care leavers and homeless) with the support, housing and life opportunities they deserve.

All the charities will feature live on Kennet Radio on Chris Boulton’s Friday breakfast show between 7.15am to 9.30am to discuss this year’s incredibly meaningful fundraising opportunities.