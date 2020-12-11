Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Reading Magistrates' Court: Newbury woman charged with causing unnecessary suffering to dog

Pet 'had urine scalds and pressure sores'

A NEWBURY woman has appeared in court charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday, November 27, was Donna Marie Midwinter.

The 44-year-old, of Cresswell Road, is said to have committed the offence by failing to get the necessary veterinary care and attention for urine scalds and pressure sores on a female, black and white, Border Collie-type dog in Newbury between December 20, 2019, and January 22 this year.

Ms Midwinter, who was legally represented at the hearing, spoke only to confirm her details and to deny the single charge.

She was told that the case could proceed no further that day and the matter was adjourned until next May for a trial.

Ms Midwinter was meanwhile released on unconditional bail.

  • Exhausted

    11/12/2020 - 09:16

    You can follow the RSPCA's Tougher Sentencing Campaign on their website. https://www.rspca.org.uk/getinvolved/campaign/sentencing

  • louise

    11/12/2020 - 08:25

    I trust the poor dog is now in the care of a dog lover.

