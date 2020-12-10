Extension project at Trinity School Newbury complete

TRINITY School pupils have new classrooms following a council investment of more than £2m at the Newbury school.

The project comprised a two-storey building to the front of the school and one single-storey science lab.

The front extension provides six new classrooms, five of which are dedicated to IT, student toilets, a suite of offices and a new student entrance. The existing IT classrooms will be used to boost general teaching space.

The expansion follows West Berkshire Council investing almost £2.3m in Trinity, which will enable the school to grow to a seven-form entry school.

Year 11 pupils used the individual classrooms to sit their mock exams for all their subjects this week.

The school said that although the pupils were sitting exams, they were delighted to do so in new, modern surroundings.

Some were reported walking into exams with beaming faces.

The Head Student team had a good look at the new accommodation, before the official opening.

Head boy Harry Craig said: “It is a real honour to have this asset for Trinity School and to support us with expansion.”

Head girl Becky Porter said: “It is exciting to be able to have a new space in school as we expand our curriculum.”

The expansion at Trinity forms part of the council’s schools investment programme of £41m over three years.

Executive headteacher Charlotte Wilson said: “We are very grateful to the council for providing such excellence state-of-the-art accommodation for our students, as they deserve the very best.

“I do hope that in the summer, when things return to normal, we can have an official opening, celebrating publicly and thank all those involved with this new build.”

West Berkshire executive member for children, young people and education Dominic Boeck (Con, Aldermaston) said: “Education is a priority and it is vital that our schools have the space they need to provide the best possible learning environment.

“This project has been carefully planned to achieve that and is a key part of our plan to meet the impact from increasing secondary pupil numbers in Newbury.

“It will enable Trinity to increase their planned admission number from 187 to 210 pupils.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the work of our contractors in bringing this project to life. Many thanks to Mike Thurlow Property Consultants, Ascia Construction, ADP Architects, National Design Consultancy and JDL Consultants LTD.”