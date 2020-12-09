Man arrested in connection with burglary in Burghfield Common

A man has been arrested in connection with a vehicle theft and burglary in Burghfield Common.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was woken by the sound of his Mercedes car being started outside his home in Bluebell Drive between 2.35am and 3am on Thursday, December 3.

He went to the window to see his second car, a blue Seat Leon, missing from his drive. This vehicle, with the partial registration RO17 remains missing.

The victim then disturbed a man who he spotted sitting inside his Mercedes, who quickly got out of the vehicle and ran off.

As well as the missing Seat, the burglars had forced their way into the victim’s home and stole personal items.

This included a black Lenovo laptop and bag, a passport, black Bose headphones, car keys for a Mercedes with a distinctive halfpenny keyring dated 1965 and house keys.

Car keys for the Seat Leon were also taken, which had a black leather H keyring on them. A beige purse and a black wallet, both containing bank cards, a French identity card and family photos were stolen.

Investigating officer Pc Lauren Baverstock, based at Newbury police station, said: “It appears that there are multiple offenders involved in this incident and I am appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may know anything about the individuals involved. I would also like to speak to anyone who has any details about the location of the stolen Seat Leon.

“If you witnessed any suspicious activity or saw any suspicious vehicles in the area in the hours before the burglary, please contact police as this information may be important to our investigation.”

Anyone who has any information should contact the 24-hour non-emergency number 101 quoting the reference 43200406258.

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Burglary crime prevention advice is available on the website.

A 33-year-old man from Reading was arrested the following day on suspicion of burglary and was released under investigation while enquiries continue.