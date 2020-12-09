Newbury firefighters called following loud bangs in town

Firefighters have tackled a fire following sounds of an explosion in Newbury.

Three fire engines were called to CSS Recycling in Abex Road at 5.43pm following reports of loud bangs.

CSS Recycling said it is one of the UK’s leading processors of waste electronic and electrical equipment.

Station manager Richard Young said: "They had lithium ion batteries in storage that had ignited. The fire was contained and extinguished within 30 minutes."

The fire broke out in a self-contained shipping unit and firefighters monitored the temperature to make sure that the area and environment was safe.

Crews left the scene after two hours.