People urged to have say on Newbury town centre

PEOPLE are being urged to have their say on the future of Newbury town centre.

A major study is under way to look at the “significant changes in the retail and hospitality industries” and “take into account the impact of Covid-19 in accelerating the review of alternative uses for town centres and public spaces”.

Wayne Hemingway – the man who has been handed the responsibility of coming up with the new masterplan for the town centre – insisted that Newbury was a “beautiful town that did not need radical investment”.

Instead, he said it had “huge potential to be a thriving place, brimming with independent retailers”.

His company – HemingwayDesign – has been commissioned by West Berkshire Council to carry out the study, which will be developed over the next nine months and guided by feedback from residents and businesses.

Mr Hemingway said: “There is a societal shift in terms of shopping, work patterns and what people want from their town centres.

“Newbury has all the ingredients to embrace this shift, move with the times and become an even more inspirational and welcoming place for residents, businesses and their employees and visitors to the town.

“We believe that positive change is necessary, desirable and within reach.

“People, when they hear the work masterplan or regeneration, think of a huge change and a complete transformation, but that’s not what this is about.

“We aren’t coming in here riding a white stallion saying ‘everything has got to change’.

“Naturally, you come in with your own views – but the best way any design team can start is listening to the people who know best and that is the residents, businesses and their employees and the wider Newbury community.

“So we urge you all to complete the survey, which takes 10 minutes, and provide us your feedback.

“Please share the survey with your family, and everyone you know – spread the word far and wide.

“We want thousands of people to get involved and we look forward to hearing from you.”

Mr Hemingway said that “the one thing Newbury does not need is a radical investment as it is a bloody good place”.

He added: “It is a beautiful market town and it has retained so much of what has made it.

“It has still got all of that.

“It also has lovely Market Square, which is perfect for outdoor dining and it hasn’t been spoilt in any way.

“It has got some fantastic architecture – all the little side streets are brilliant and really interesting.

“It has got surprises and any town that has got surprises is a town that should thrive.

“It has a train station a short distance from the town which you don’t have in a lot of places.

“You’ve got the waterway, the park, independent retailers – you’ve got a lot of things that a lot of towns would give their right arm for.

“Newbury is in a very good position.

“It has not shot itself in the foot like some other areas have done.

“The potential is huge.”

Council leader Lynne Doherty said: “We’re really excited to be partnering with the HemingwayDesign-led team on this key strategic project.

“When we first decided to bring a partner on board to plan for Newbury’s future, we couldn’t have imagined that we’d be doing so in the midst of a pandemic.

“It’s clear that Covid has accelerated some of the changes we were already seeing on high streets across the country and we feel that now is precisely the right time to consider how we can sustain the vibrancy of our largest town.

“Newbury has a lot to offer already with its mix of green spaces, independent shops and strong cultural heritage.

“We want to build on this even further, ensuring that the town continues to be a great place to live and work and developing a plan of which the whole community can be proud.”

If you would like to have your say over the future of the town centre, complete the survey at www.newburytowncentremasterplan.co.uk

It will be open until 11.59pm on Sunday, January 17.

The team will then review the feedback, report back and outline the next steps in the process.