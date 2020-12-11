West Berkshire Council consulting on new housing sites

People are being asked for their views on new housing and employment sites in West Berkshire, which includes up to 2,500 homes for Thatcham.

The sites are listed in West Berkshire Council's emerging draft version of its Local Plan Review 2020-2037.

The draft plan looks at future housing and employment need in the district, as well as the associated infrastructure requirements.

The plan proposes to meet the majority of development needs through an increased focus on Newbury and Thatcham.

North east Thatcham has been identified to supply up to 2,500 homes, with half of them expected to be built by 2037.

The council said it would expect any proposals for developing north east Thatcham to provide two new primary schools, a new secondary school, and other associated infrastructure.

Sandleford remains a strategic allocation site for approximately 1,500 homes, and the Kennet Shopping centre has been listed as a non-strategic site for approximately 250 homes.

Additional housing for 315 homes will be allocated through Neighbourhood Development Plans across the district.

A strategic allocation of around 3,000 homes was planned for West Berkshire at Grazeley as part of a 15,000 home development on the borders of West Berkshire, Wokingham and Reading.

However, due to the publication of a revised Detailed Emergency Planning Zone (DEPZ) for the AWE site at Burghfield in March, which precludes residential development, no strategic development is proposed at Grazeley up to 2037.

In line with published government policy, the Local Plan Review includes the requirements for new market, affordable and specialist housing as well as gypsy and traveller accommodation.

West Berkshire Council executive member for housing Hilary Cole (Con, Cold Ash and Chieveley) said: “We are inviting residents and stakeholders to provide their feedback on our emerging draft Local Plan Review, which is our planned approach to the sustainable development of housing and associated infrastructure across West Berkshire until 2037.

“We want to ensure that we meet forecast needs for housing for residents over the next 17 years, whatever their stage of life, income and level of ability.

"All developments and land uses must be of high-quality design and construction, and contribute to an attractive, safe and accessible environment for all.

"Furthermore, we are very keen to facilitate and support a strong economic base with employment land that provides for a range of local job opportunities.

“It’s important that people get involved and have their say so that plans are truly representative of our District’s requirements. The best way to provide feedback is via our Local Plan Consultation Portal (http://consult.westberks.gov.uk/kse), where any comments made by registrants will be stored for their personal use.”

The eight-week public consultation period starts today (Friday, December 11) and closes on Friday, February 5, 2021.

Residents, partners and other key stakeholders can read the draft Local Plan Review and provide feedback on the council’s Local Plan consultation portal http://consult.westberks.gov.uk/kse

The consultation will go live around 3.05pm today.

The draft proposal extends the existing Local Plan from 2026 to 2037 to accommodate new housing needs as well as adopt environmentally-friendly development measures. This includes new policies for contributing to the health and wellbeing of residents, minimising the demand for energy, and protecting the water environment.

The draft plan also takes into account the council’s declaration of a climate emergency, and seeks to have the majority of development in places that reduce car dependency. In addition, the plan proposes policies that seek to make the fullest contribution towards transitioning to a low carbon society.

The plan also proposes working with partners to conserve and enhance the district’s heritage, local distinctive character of towns and villages, and North Wessex Downs area of outstanding natural beauty.

In addition, the draft proposal supports the council’s 2019–2023 strategies for developing local infrastructure including housing, to support and grow the local economy, as well as to maintain a green district. The plan also incorporates findings from reviews and consultations held since 2018.

The draft review also sets out a strategy for distributing development in the district and the policies for protecting, conserving and enhancing the natural and built environment.

The plan is being produced in close partnership with neighbouring authorities to ensure that cross-boundary planning issues are being taken into account.

Following this consultation period, the amended plan will be subject to further consultation and be submitted to the Government for examination in 2021.

