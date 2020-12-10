Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Video teaser: RuPaul’s Drag Race finalist Divina de Campo backs West Ilsley fundraiser

Nut-Cracking Christmas Concert by Korros Ensemble

CHAMBER trio Korros Ensemble – Camilla Pay, harp, Eliza Marshall, flute, and clarinettist Nick Ellis  - is broadcasting a (nut) Cracking Christmas Online Concert in aid of Barnardo’s recorded in Nick’s festively bedecked West Ilsley home  and  it will be available on demand to ticketed viewers from 7pm on Thursday, December 17 until January 20.

The hour-long fundraiser, plus prize draw, features seasonal favourites, including a ‘reimagined’ Tchaikovksy Nutcracker Suite and will be presented by Welsh harpist Catrin Finch, former official harpist to the Prince of Wales  and  RuPaul’s Drag Race finalist Divina de Campo will make a fun cameo appearance.

Star prizes include:
Overnight stay for two at the Pot Kiln
Family holiday at Tall Timbers, Isle of Wight
Artwork by Royal Sculptor Frances Segelman
Online couple's Thai cooking class by Paya Thai Cooking
Luxurious seasonal wreath courtesy of Babylon Flowers
Reflexology treatment by Emma Knight
Korros Ensemble CDs 

The ensemble, like all professional musicians, has been hard hit by the pandemic, with bookings cancelled or postponed.  Nick said: “2020 has presented a whirlwind of emotions and it is been great to focus on a positive venture. We are thrilled to present this year’s Nut-Cracking Christmas Concert in aid of Barnardo’s.”

The event has been made possible through a partnership with streaming company TicketCo TV. To book visit https://korrosensemble.ticketco.events/uk/en/e/korros_ensembles_nutcracking_christmas_concert

 Korros Ensemble

