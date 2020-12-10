Video teaser: RuPaul’s Drag Race finalist Divina de Campo backs West Ilsley fundraiser

CHAMBER trio Korros Ensemble – Camilla Pay, harp, Eliza Marshall, flute, and clarinettist Nick Ellis - is broadcasting a (nut) Cracking Christmas Online Concert in aid of Barnardo’s recorded in Nick’s festively bedecked West Ilsley home and it will be available on demand to ticketed viewers from 7pm on Thursday, December 17 until January 20.

The hour-long fundraiser, plus prize draw, features seasonal favourites, including a ‘reimagined’ Tchaikovksy Nutcracker Suite and will be presented by Welsh harpist Catrin Finch, former official harpist to the Prince of Wales and RuPaul’s Drag Race finalist Divina de Campo will make a fun cameo appearance.

Star prizes include:

Overnight stay for two at the Pot Kiln

Family holiday at Tall Timbers, Isle of Wight

Artwork by Royal Sculptor Frances Segelman

Online couple's Thai cooking class by Paya Thai Cooking

Luxurious seasonal wreath courtesy of Babylon Flowers

Reflexology treatment by Emma Knight

Korros Ensemble CDs

The ensemble, like all professional musicians, has been hard hit by the pandemic, with bookings cancelled or postponed. Nick said: “2020 has presented a whirlwind of emotions and it is been great to focus on a positive venture. We are thrilled to present this year’s Nut-Cracking Christmas Concert in aid of Barnardo’s.”

The event has been made possible through a partnership with streaming company TicketCo TV. To book visit https://korrosensemble.ticketco.events/uk/en/e/korros_ensembles_nutcracking_christmas_concert

Korros Ensemble