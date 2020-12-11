Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

M4 closed again this weekend

Bridge demolished as smart motorway work continues.

The M4 will be closed again this weekend for work to convert it to a smart motorway.

It will be shut in both directions from 8pm today (Friday) to 6am on Monday.

The eastbound and westbound carriageways will be closed between Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) and Junction 5 (Langley) for a bridge to be demolished.

Drivers are warned to allow more time for their journeys and will be diverted along the A4 and A355.

The M4 has been closed every weekend since October for work on its conversion to a smart motorway, with the hard shoulder becoming a traffic lane between Junction 12 at Theale and Junction 3 at Hayes. 

Work is due to be completed by 2022.

