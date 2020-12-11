Greenham Trust Double Matched Day is now live!

Give your views on future housing sites
Fri, 11 Dec 2020
GREENHAM Trust’s special Christmas Double Matched Day is now live!
From midnight until 23.59 today, 10 local charities have the chance to raise up to £15,000 each.
Everyone who donates to the 10 organisations via The Good Exchange platform will see their £1 become £3.
The selected charities are fundraising for causes ranging from providing housing and support for 16- to 25-year-old care leavers and homeless people, to supporting the families of seriously-ill children.
The charities are: Berkshire Maestros, Bradfield Village Hall, Fair Close Centre, Greenham Control Tower, Pamber Heath Memorial Hall, Recovery in Mind, Sebastian’s Action Trust, Swings & Smiles, Time to talk West Berkshire and Young People & Children First.
Donations made after today will not quality for the double matched funding.
