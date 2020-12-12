Newbury garage spreading festive cheer by giving away toys for Christmas

A NEWBURY businesswoman and her partner have bought £3,000-worth of toys to give away to local children.

Natasha Ford and her business partner David Hubbard, who own Sterling Garages, and Natasha’s partner Daniel Stokesberry clubbed together to buy the toys from shops including WH Smith and Argos.

They have split the toys into sections – boys, girls and babies – and they will be available at Sterling Garage in Faraday Road from December 15 until December 23.

Parents must bring their children to select a toy.

Miss Ford, who has a two-year-old daughter, Harper, said they wanted to do something nice after what’s been a difficult year for many people.

She said: “It’s been a rubbish year for many people.

“People have lost jobs and perhaps can’t afford things and we thought it would be a nice thing to do.

“We’ve got a couple of scooters, but that to some families is a main present because they’re struggling on the breadline.

“We’ve got a lot of decent toys.

“We’re just hoping people come down and grab their kids a toy as a nice gesture.

“We decided not to wrap them because it’s a lot of time and effort, and I also wanted kids to be able to pick what they want.

“I didn’t want kids to be disappointed when they unwrapped something and they’d rather have something else.”