Newbury's Living Advent Calendar revealing community spirit

NEWBURY’S popular Living Advent Calendar is back and people are being encouraged to get involved in the family-friendly festive event.

A number of businesses and residents have decorated their windows and each one has its own individual number – just like a real advent calendar.

In previous years there has been a ‘big reveal’ each day, where crowds gather as the number is lifted.

However, due to coronavirus restrictions it has not been possible this year and families are simply being asked to follow a trail and enjoy the wonderful creations at leisure.

All the windows will be on display until January 5.

You can also watch the story unfold on the Newbury Living Calendar Facebook page

Organiser Bridgette Lawrence said: “This year we had to do things a bit differently, but it’s great that so many people have got involved.

“It’s been lovely driving around seeing people looking in all the windows. Some of the creations this year have been absolutely amazing.

“The Christmas holidays are coming up and it’s a lovely, Covid-friendly thing to do as a family.

“It doesn’t cost anything and hopefully it will give people a bit of a lift in what has been a difficult year.”

So far, £124 has been raised and any money donated will be distributed to local charities.

To make a donation, visit https://bit.ly/3gqkQWe

The idea of the Living Advent Calendar was first conceived in Sweden, as a means of encouraging community engagement.

It is the third year it has been held in Newbury.

The remaining Living Advent Calendar windows are:

Today (Sunday) – 42 Russell Road

Monday – Ugly Duckling, 2-3 Bartholomew Street

Tuesday – 46 Clifton Road

Wednesday – 6 Essex Street (road next to Co-op, house at end of gravel drive, opposite Kennedy Close

December 17 – 22 Gloucester Road

December 18 – 12 Talbot Close, Speen

December 19 – 33 Gloucester Road

December 20 – 111 Gloucester Road

December 21 – 48 Grove Road

December 22 – Philip Brown Violins, 63 Cheap Street

December 23 – 107 Gloucester Road

December 24 – The Globe, 148 Bartholomew Street