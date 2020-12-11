Thames Valley Police issue CCTV image in connection with burglary and fraud in Newbury

Thames Valley Police have released a CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to following a burglary and fraud in Newbury.

Shortly before 3.15pm on Friday, December 4, the victim, a woman in her thirties, was in an office unit at The Courtyard on London Road when her handbag was stolen.

The victim had left the office to attend a meeting and when she returned she noticed her handbag was missing.

A bank card from her purse was used to make purchases before the victim called the bank to cancel them, and further attempts to use the card were blocked.

Police believe the man in this image may have vital information that could help with their investigation.

Investigating officer Sergeant Richard Tarrant, based at Newbury police station, said: “If you saw anything suspicious in the area at the time or witnessed this incident, or if you recognise this man, or believe it could be you, please get in touch.

“You can make a report online or by calling 101 and quoting reference 43200409049.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain 100 per cent anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”