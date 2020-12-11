A magical winter lantern trail along Newbury's Kennet & Avon canal

Lanterns lit the way around St Nicolas Church and the canal tonight (Friday) the first of three nights of the Winter Lantern trail.

The event is sold out for Saturday and Sunday but scroll down to see our video from tonight.

The trail features sculptural lanterns by Thingumajig Theatre, Handmade Parade, Rag and Bone and other artists from around the country. Light and music guides those lucky enough to have tickets on a magical journey along the banks of the Kennet & Avon Canal.