A magical winter lantern trail along Newbury's Kennet & Avon canal

Corn Exchange event lights up town centre

Magical Winter Lantern Trail in Newbury

Lanterns lit the way around St Nicolas Church and the canal tonight (Friday) the first of three nights of the Winter Lantern trail. 

The event is sold out for Saturday and Sunday but scroll down to see our video from tonight.

The trail features sculptural lanterns by Thingumajig Theatre, Handmade Parade, Rag and Bone and other artists from around the country. Light and music guides those lucky enough to have tickets on a magical journey along the banks of the Kennet & Avon Canal.

