West Berkshire care home staff prioritised for coronavirus vaccine

Council hopes to vaccinate workers as quickly as possible

Staff at private and council-run care homes in West Berkshire are being prioritised for Covid-19 vaccinations, the council has announced.

The council's Adult Social Care team has been working with the NHS and affiliated bodies to vaccinate care home workers in as timely a manner as possible.

The operation is likely to take some time, planners stress, with sixteen different care homes across the district.

Both care home workers and residents will be updated about the vaccine rollout in due course.

In the meanwhile, the council urges residents to observe Covid-19 restrictions.

Graham Bridgman, West Berkshire Council's Executive Member for Adult Social Care said: "It is very positive news that the vaccination programme is being rolled out locally, and that care home staff are being prioritised.

"Our Public Health team is experienced in supporting vaccination programmes, but it is important to appreciate that it will take nearly a month - with a second vaccination 21 days after the first, and then another seven days wait after that - before each individual is protected.

"It is going to be a while before we see a significant difference in the way that local care homes can operate."

