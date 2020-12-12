Anger over tree planting in Newbury

A TREE-planting project proudly unveiled by town councillors has triggered a furious backlash from some residents.

Newbury Town Council hosted a community tree-planting on Saturday and plans another for this Saturday at Blossoms Field, Wash Common. It said in a statement: “We are proud to have a policy of planting two new trees for each mature tree we have to remove due to disease, damage etc.

“Forty-eight were removed from Wash Common in the last year, so we wanted to plant 100 new ones to replace them.

“The corner of Blossoms Field that is most prone to flooding seemed the best place for these trees

“To protect the trees while they are small and at risk, we have installed a temporary deer-proof fence.

“The fence will be removed when no longer needed and will be used again somewhere else.”

The council says it announced the project via social media, but conceded: “It now appears this did not reach some of the local residents.

“As a result, some residents were surprised when they received notice of the works shortly before we started.

“We have listened to the concerns raised and taken them on board by moving the fence and the trees further away from the closest residential boundaries.”

The council hopes to achieve Green Flag status for the area – but not everyone is happy.

Among the critics are Steve and Lynn Mills of Essex Street, whose home backs on to the field.

Mr Mills said: “None of us object to the planting of trees.

“What we do object to is the manner in which the project has been conceived, discussed and implemented without consulting either the residents or the users of the field.

“Although an announcement of the project was made in August on the town council’s Facebook page, it is followed by a mere five per cent of Newbury’s population and received only five comments... hardly a ringing endorsement.”

Residents have also complained about the 6ft steel fence protecting the saplings and branded a promised consultation next spring as coming too late.

Mr Mills said: “For the foreseeable future there is a huge loss of amenity available for the use of all generations to exercise, walk dogs, picnic, play games or just sit in groups in the open air.

“The whole of Blossoms Field is and always has been a well-used public open space.

“Fencing off a quarter of it without reference to its users is a disgrace.”

The town council addressed some of the criticism in the following statement: “Following concerns raised by nearby residents and users of the park, we are treating the new plantation initially as a tree nursery, pending the outcome of the consultation next spring.

“We will take forward new ideas or possible changes that have high levels of support.

“This will include a review of the location of the new trees.”