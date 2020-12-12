Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Reading Magistrates' Court: Greenham man attacked woman twice

Restraining order to protect victim

A MAN who attacked a woman twice has been made subject to a restraining order to protect his victim.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, December 2, was Michael Ficetola.

The 40-year-old, of Basingstoke Road, Greenham, admitted twice attacking Georgina Scarlet by beating her in Greenham, once on Friday, May 1, and again on Tuesday, July 21.

Mr Ficetola was made subject to a two-year community order.

In addition, he was ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £95.

Finally, the court made Mr Ficetola subject to a 12-month restraining order preventing him from going to Montague Drive in Greenham.

