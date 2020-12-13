Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Reading Magistrates' Court: Newbury teen in custody on serious assault charges

Defendant also accused of witness intimidation

A TEENAGER has been remanded in custody on serious assault charges.

The 19-year-old from Newbury is also accused of witness intimidation.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, November 28, was Charlie Shaun Foster, of Cromwell Road.

Mr Foster faces two charges of assaulting Brandon Smith, thereby causing him actual bodily harm; once on Thursday, November 5, and again on Saturday, November 21.

In addition, Mr Foster is accused of witness or juror intimidation in Newbury on Saturday, November 21.

Specifically, it is alleged that, knowing or believing that a victim, namely Brandon Smith, was assisting in the investigation of an offence, he threatened that there would be consequences if the police were informed again, which intimidated, and was intended to intimidate.

Mr Foster, who was legally represented at the hearing, spoke only to confirm his details and to deny each charge.

Magistrates ruled that the offences were so serious that, in the event of a conviction, their powers of punishment could be insufficient.

They therefore declined further jurisdiction and sent Mr Foster, in custody, to Reading Crown Court where the charges will be tried, on a date to be fixed, by a judge and jury.

