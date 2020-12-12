Greenham Trust: a big thanks for 'fantastic' £150k Double Matched Day
Sat, 12 Dec 2020
The Greenham Trust and 10 local charities are celebrating a successful Double Matched Day, with nearly £150,000 raised from Friday's special event.
Match funding and gift aid contributed to reaching this staggering total.
The trust thanked generous donors on Twitter.
592 individual donations were received via The Good Exchange, the trust's fundraising platform.
For a full report, see next week's Newbury Weekly News.
Once again a huge thank you to everyone who contributed to our Christmas #Doublematchedday. We received 592 donations through @thegoodexchange and raised nearly £150k including matched funding and gift aid. A fantastic achivement. . #TrustGreenham pic.twitter.com/iA2uEYDmAm— GreenhamTrust (@Greenham_Trust) December 12, 2020
