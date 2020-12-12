Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Greenham Trust: a big thanks for 'fantastic' £150k Double Matched Day

Big boost for 10 local charities

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

The Greenham Trust and 10 local charities are celebrating a successful Double Matched Day, with nearly £150,000 raised from Friday's special event.

Match funding and gift aid contributed to reaching this staggering total.

The trust thanked generous donors on Twitter.

592 individual donations were received via The Good Exchange, the trust's fundraising platform.

For a full report, see next week's Newbury Weekly News.

