Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Thatcham woman scores win in ITV's The Chase

Jade hopes prize money will help buy a dream home

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

Thatcham woman scores win in ITV's The Chase

Credit: ITV.

A 27-year-old Thatcham woman impressed ITV audiences in a recent episode of The Chase, winning a substantial cash prize for her team.

Jade Nicholls - a biomedical scientist - went head-to-head with quizmaster Paul Sinha.

She appeared in yesterday's (Friday's) episode.

She and a teammate emerged victorious, taking home £12,000 in winnings.

Ms Nicholls' correct answers netted £7,000 towards the total prize.

She told host Bradley Walsh that she intends to invest her share in a deposit for a house.

The Chase sets members of the public against professional quizzers, the 'chasers'.

Ms Nicholls told the Newbury Weekly News: "It was such a fun day from start to finish.

"I hoped I'd win, of course, but I really didn't expect to actually do it. I would tell your readers that if they're fans of the show, then apply, even just for the fun of it.

"It's a long process from application to filming, but don't lose hope."

The episode can be viewed in its entirety on ITV Hub.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

West Berkshire has one of lowest Covid infection rates in England

West Berkshire has one of lowest Covid infection rates in England

Chemical attack on Newbury courier

Courier sustains chemical burns to eyes after liquid thrown in his face

Newbury firefighters called following loud bangs in town

Newbury firefighters called following loud bangs in town

Tier 2 restrictions force pubs to close temporarily

Pubs in West Berkshire continue to fight restrictions

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33