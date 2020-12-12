Thatcham woman scores win in ITV's The Chase
Sat, 12 Dec 2020
Credit: ITV.
A 27-year-old Thatcham woman impressed ITV audiences in a recent episode of The Chase, winning a substantial cash prize for her team.
Jade Nicholls - a biomedical scientist - went head-to-head with quizmaster Paul Sinha.
She appeared in yesterday's (Friday's) episode.
She and a teammate emerged victorious, taking home £12,000 in winnings.
Ms Nicholls' correct answers netted £7,000 towards the total prize.
She told host Bradley Walsh that she intends to invest her share in a deposit for a house.
The Chase sets members of the public against professional quizzers, the 'chasers'.
Ms Nicholls told the Newbury Weekly News: "It was such a fun day from start to finish.
"I hoped I'd win, of course, but I really didn't expect to actually do it. I would tell your readers that if they're fans of the show, then apply, even just for the fun of it.
"It's a long process from application to filming, but don't lose hope."
The episode can be viewed in its entirety on ITV Hub.
