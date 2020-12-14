Police appeal following animal cruelty offence in Newbury

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses to an animal cruelty offence.

A man was seen hitting a dark coloured dog, causing it to yelp, along the canal towpath adjacent to Mallard Court in Newbury, at approximately 7.20pm on Thursday, December 3.

The man is described as around 5ft 8” tall, stocky and possibly aged in his 40s.

He was wearing bulky clothing and a cap or hat but the colour is unknown due to the time of night.

Officers have said that the man is wanted in connection with possible animal cruelty offences.

They said: "This offence happened near to a well-used walking and dog walking public footpath between Newbury town centre and Northcroft Park.

"If you have any information please contact us by reporting online or by calling us on 101, quoting reference 43200417954."