A wiz of a show at Woolton Hill Junior School

WOOLTON Hill Junior School were off to see the Wizard, the wonderful Wizard of Oz last Wednesday as the school’s Years 3 and 4 watched a virtual production of the classic musical.

With the annual trip to The Watermill cancelled due to Covid restrictions, Woolton Hill decided to bring theatre to the children with a performance by M&M Productions.

A screen was set up and the show was broadcast to the pupils, helped by a live performance from a cast member as the professor.

Years 3 and 4 teacher Caroline Dixon said: “Normally every year we go to The Watermill theatre, but with Covid we wanted to still give the same experience, or as much the same, as we would do normally.

“The kids absolutely loved it.

“One of the boys in my class gave me a quote: ‘The professor was very funny and made us all jump as she came out of nowhere. She looked like a mad scientist.’

“The children clapped, danced and joined in with the singing as you would do for any normal panto.

“I don’t know how it all worked, I was able to just sit back and enjoy the show.”

Mrs Dixon said: “They all loved the professor.

“I think because she was here in front of them and she was the one who got the crowds going, they found her the best bit.

“They quite enjoyed the witch, but I think if you asked them all they quite enjoyed the dance bit at the end because they were all up and dancing.

“They didn’t want to leave, they wanted to watch it again.”