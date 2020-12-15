Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Reading Magistrates' Court: Thatcham man caught drink-driving

Defendant banned from the roads

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

court of law_1

A THATCHAM motorist has been caught drink-driving.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Monday, November 30, was Samuel John Cooper.

The 31-year-old, of Somerton Grove, admitted driving a Ford Transit on Somerton Grove on Saturday, October 10, after drinking more than the legal limit.

Tests showed 58mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Mr Cooper was fined £500 and ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £50. In addition, he was banned from driving for 16 months.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Tier 2 restrictions force pubs to close temporarily

Pubs in West Berkshire continue to fight restrictions

Coronavirus: West Berkshire confirmed cases as of December 13

Coronavirus: West Berkshire confirmed cases as of December 13

Thatcham woman scores win in ITV's The Chase

Thatcham woman scores win in ITV's The Chase

A magical winter lantern trail along Newbury's Kennet & Avon canal

Magical Winter Lantern Trail in Newbury

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33