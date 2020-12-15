Reading Magistrates' Court: Thatcham man caught drink-driving

A THATCHAM motorist has been caught drink-driving.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Monday, November 30, was Samuel John Cooper.

The 31-year-old, of Somerton Grove, admitted driving a Ford Transit on Somerton Grove on Saturday, October 10, after drinking more than the legal limit.

Tests showed 58mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Mr Cooper was fined £500 and ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £50. In addition, he was banned from driving for 16 months.