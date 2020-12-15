Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to December 12

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics

Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths revealed in new figures

Three people from West Berkshire died with coronavirus registered on their death certificate in the last week. 

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) data released today (Tuesday) records the number of deaths involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate in the week ending December 4, with the death registered up to December 12. 

The three deaths occurred in hospitals, and the number of coronavirus deaths in the district is now 147. 

The ONS data shows that 73 people from West Berkshire have died with coronavirus in hospitals, 65 in care homes, seven at home, one death recorded as elsewhere and one in a hospice. 

The first coronavirus death in the district occurred in hospital and was reported in the week ending March 20, three days before the first national lockdown began.  

