Pippa Middleton Zooms in for West Berkshire school for deaf's awards ceremony

Mary Hare School in Newbury recently hosted a Christmas card design competition for its pupils – and the Duchess of Cambridge's younger sister Pippa Matthews dropped in to help judge the entries.

Mrs Matthews – formerly Middleton – is an ambassador for the school, promoting its activities and services to deaf young people.

Over the most recent lockdown period, all Mary Hare pupils were invited to submit designs for Christmas cards, with the winning entries going on sale on school's website.

On Friday, Mrs Matthews joined a Zoom call with Mary Hare. Dressed in a festive jumper, she announced the names of the primary school winners.

Entries from secondary school pupils were judged by governor Sallie Greenhalgh, Mary Hare Foundation chair Kirsten Loyd, trustee Harriet McCalmont, Dreweatts Auctioneers director Jonathan Pratt and local artist Diana Pattenden.

A pack of twelve cards – all featuring original designs from the pupils – can be purchased for £5 from Mary Hare's website.

All proceeds raised from the sale will go towards the construction of a new primary school.