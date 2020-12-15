West Berkshire distillery's festive triumph

Berkshire Botanical – a distillery on the Yattendon Estate – is celebrating after cutting a deal with Tesco to have its Christmas tree-flavoured gin stocked at the supermarket.

The company's Original Dry Gin is flavoured with spruce tips from the estate's own stocks.

It also incorporates other festive botanicals, including sweet orange peel juniper and cassis.

Berkshire Botanical's founder Johnny Neill hailed a successful Christmas for his firm, known locally for its range of artisan spirits.

The Yattendon Estate is one of the largest producers of Christmas trees in the UK and the new brand is intended as a tribute to this heritage.

Estate spokesman James Hole said: "The estate has been growing Christmas trees since the mid-Sixties and is famous for producing some of the best Norway spruce and Nordman fir trees available in the market, and I can think of no better way to celebrate putting up your tree than to have a glass or two of Johnny's gin."

Tesco buying manager Hannah Farrington said: "We're delighted to offer customers this unique gin, which is a great choice for Christmas, with its balanced body of juniper and sweet citrus and the subtle notes of Norway spruce."

Mr Neill said: "Using Norway spruce to flavour our Original Dry Gin is a real nod to Yattendon's long history of growing Christmas trees, and the result is a unique gin that we feel truly embodies the spirit of Christmas.

"It's especially exciting that Tesco will be stocking it this year, as shoppers will be able to get their hands on a Yattendon tree in Tesco this Christmas too – so it really is a perfect fit."