Newbury's St Bart's School to remain open despite coronavirus cases

ST Bartholomew’s School in Newbury has said it will remain fully open to all year groups until the end of term.

The school has had several positive cases of coronavirus among staff and students in the school in the last week, including five positive cases in students since the weekend – and last week sent two Year 7 tutor groups home to self-isolate.

One group returned today (Tuesday), and the other will return on Friday.

Despite the cases, the school has decided it will keep in-person teaching until this Friday when term ends.

This is in contrast to Kennet School in Thatcham which sent all its students home and moved all its teaching online from today (Tuesday) after 11 members of the school community tested positive since Friday, leaving the school short-staffed.

St Bart’s co-headteacher Dr David Fitter said: “There have been several positive cases among staff and students in the school in the last week.

“All contacts of these positive cases have been traced and are self-isolating.

“Additionally, a number students and staff have been asked to self-isolate as a result of the NHS Tracing App.

“There appears to be no connection between these alerts.

“Despite these challenges, we remain fully open to all year groups, except for those currently self-isolating, and will remain open until the end of term.

"We haven't seen, touch wood, as many cases as Kennet have but we're very conscious that things could change, and we continue to do everything possible to minimise the spread of the virus."