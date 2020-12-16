Highclere Castle to feature in Channel 4 programme tonight

HIGHCLERE Castle, the home of popular TV show Downton Abbey, is set to feature in a Christmas behind-the-scenes programme broadcast tonight (Wednesday).

A film crew visited the castle in October to film ‘Christmas at Highclere Castle,’ which will be shown tonight at 9pm on Channel 4.

The crew gained unprecedented behind-the-scenes access as the castle was transformed into a festive spectacle.

A second episode will go behind the scenes at Warwick Castle.

Becky Cadman, commissioning editor, Channel 4 said: “Highclere Castle and Warwick Castle are a pair of stunning locations where Christmas celebrations are truly spectacular.

“Our exclusive access to these historic sites will offer a fascinating insight into both the traditions and more modern approaches of each, as well as revealing how they’ve adapted for a very different Christmas this year.”