Highclere Castle to feature in Channel 4 programme tonight

Wed, 16 Dec 2020
HIGHCLERE Castle, the home of popular TV show Downton Abbey, is set to feature in a Christmas behind-the-scenes programme broadcast tonight (Wednesday).
A film crew visited the castle in October to film ‘Christmas at Highclere Castle,’ which will be shown tonight at 9pm on Channel 4.
The crew gained unprecedented behind-the-scenes access as the castle was transformed into a festive spectacle.
A second episode will go behind the scenes at Warwick Castle.
Becky Cadman, commissioning editor, Channel 4 said: “Highclere Castle and Warwick Castle are a pair of stunning locations where Christmas celebrations are truly spectacular.
“Our exclusive access to these historic sites will offer a fascinating insight into both the traditions and more modern approaches of each, as well as revealing how they’ve adapted for a very different Christmas this year.”
