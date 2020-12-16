Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Highclere Castle to feature in Channel 4 programme tonight

Home of Downton Abbey to be decked out in Christmas decorations

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

jonathan.ashby@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

Downton Abbey, Highclere Castle

HIGHCLERE Castle, the home of popular TV show Downton Abbey, is set to feature in a Christmas behind-the-scenes programme broadcast tonight (Wednesday).

A film crew visited the castle in October to film ‘Christmas at Highclere Castle,’ which will be shown tonight at 9pm on Channel 4.

The crew gained unprecedented behind-the-scenes access as the castle was transformed into a festive spectacle.

A second episode will go behind the scenes at Warwick Castle.

Becky Cadman, commissioning editor, Channel 4 said: “Highclere Castle and Warwick Castle are a pair of stunning locations where Christmas celebrations are truly spectacular.

“Our exclusive access to these historic sites will offer a fascinating insight into both the traditions and more modern approaches of each, as well as revealing how they’ve adapted for a very different Christmas this year.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Coronavirus: West Berkshire confirmed cases as of December 13

Coronavirus: West Berkshire confirmed cases as of December 13

All school pupils learning from home following coronavirus cases

GCSE Results 2020: Kennet School Thatcham

Thatcham woman scores win in ITV's The Chase

Thatcham woman scores win in ITV's The Chase

Coronavirus: West Berkshire confirmed cases as of December 14

Coronavirus: West Berkshire confirmed cases as of December 14

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33