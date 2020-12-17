Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Reading Magistrates' Court: Thatcham teen took car without consent

Vehicle was damaged, court hears

A TEENAGER took a car without consent and caused it to be damaged.

The 19-year-old from Thatcham had no insurance at the time, Reading magistrates heard on Tuesday, December 8.

In the dock was Joshua Hilborn West, who lives at Park Avenue.

He admitted aggravated vehicle taking in that he took a Nissan Juke without the owner’s permission and that, while it was unlawfully taken it was damaged.

Mr Hilborn West further admitted driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

All the offences were committed in Westfield Road, Thatcham, on Monday, June 8.

Magistrates fined Mr Hilborn West £250 and ordered him to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £34.

In addition, they banned him from driving for 12 months.

