Cecilia octet carolling outside St Nics for Newbury Cancer Care

LOCAL musicians Fiona Bennett and John Heritage decided it was time to bring a little Christmas cheer to Newbury shoppers, so they contacted St Nics Church and their Cecilia Consort pals and together an octet made up from Cecilians past and present will sing carols outside St Nics between 1.30pm and 2.30pm on Saturday, December 19. The group usually sings en masse in John Lewis, but this year, things are so different. They will be distanced and doing everything by the book. The choralists will be singing everyone’s favourite carols and raising money for the choir’s forthcoming 30-year anniversary

recording, but half any money raised on the day will go to Newbury Cancer Care.