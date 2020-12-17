West Berkshire to move into Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions

West Berkshire will be moved into Tier 3 (very high alert) coronavirus restrictions this weekend.

The higher restrictions follow a rapid rise in cases in the last week, and all of Berkshire will be placed under Tier 3 restrictions.

Previously, Slough had been the only area of Berkshire in Tier 3, with the remaining five local authorities in Tier 2.

Health secretary Matt Hancock confirmed in parliament this morning that the highest band of restriction will come into force in Bedfordshire, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Peterborough, the whole of Hertfordshire, and Surrey (with the exception of Waverly).

Also going into Tier 3 will be Hastings and Rother on the Kent border of East Sussex. Portsmouth, Gosport and Havant in Hampshire will also move into Tier 3.

Bristol and North Somerset will move from Tier 3 to 2, and Herefordshire will go from Tier 2 to Tier 1.

The changes will take effect from 12.01am on Saturday, December 19.

In Tier 3:

you must not meet socially indoors or in most outdoor places with anybody you do not live with, or who is not in your support bubble, this includes in any private garden or at most outdoor venues

you must not socialise in a group of more than six in some other outdoor public spaces, including parks, beaches, countryside accessible to the public, a public garden, grounds of a heritage site or castle, or a sports facility – this is called the ‘rule of 6’

hospitality settings, such as bars (including shisha venues), pubs, cafes and restaurants are closed – they are permitted to continue sales by takeaway, click-and-collect, drive-through or delivery services.

accommodation such as hotels, B&Bs, campsites, and guest houses must close. There are several exemptions, such as for those who use these venues as their main residence, and those requiring the venues where it is reasonably necessary for work or education and training

indoor entertainment and tourist venues must close. This includes:

indoor play centres and areas, including trampolining parks and soft play

casinos

bingo halls

bowling alleys

skating rinks

amusement arcades and adult gaming centres

laser quests and escape rooms

cinemas, theatres and concert halls

snooker halls

indoor attractions at mostly outdoor entertainment venues must also close (indoor shops, through-ways and public toilets at such attractions can remain open). This includes indoor attractions within:

zoos, safari parks, and wildlife reserves

aquariums, visitor attractions at farms, and other animal attractions

model villages

museums, galleries and sculpture parks

botanical gardens, biomes or greenhouses

theme parks, circuses, fairgrounds and funfairs

visitor attractions at film studios, heritage sites such as castles and stately homes

landmarks including observation decks and viewing platforms

leisure and sports facilities may continue to stay open, but group exercise classes (including fitness and dance) should not go ahead.

there should be no public attendance at spectator sport or indoor performances and large business events should not be taking place. Elite sport events may continue to take place without spectators

large outdoor events (performances and shows) should not take place, with the exception of drive-in events

places of worship remain open, but you must not attend with or socialise with anyone outside of your household or support bubble while you are there, unless a legal exemption applies

weddings and funerals can go ahead with restrictions on the number of attendees – 15 people can attend wedding ceremonies, wedding receptions are not allowed, 30 people can attend funeral ceremonies, 15 people can attend linked commemorative events

organised outdoor sport, and physical activity and exercise classes can continue, however higher-risk contact activity should not take place

organised indoor sport, physical activity and exercise classes cannot take place indoors. There are exceptions for indoor disability sport, sport for educational purposes and supervised sport and physical activity for under-18s

you can continue to travel to venues or amenities which are open, but should aim to reduce the number of journeys you make where possible

avoid travelling outside of your area, including for overnight stays other than where necessary, such as for work, education, youth services, to receive medical treatment, or because of caring responsibilities. You can travel through other areas as part of a longer journey