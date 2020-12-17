Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

West Berkshire Foodbank temporarily shuts after volunteers self-isolate

Food requests can be directed to Community Support Hub

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

jonathan.ashby@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

West Berkshire Foodbank temporarily shuts after volunteers self-isolate

WEST Berkshire Foodbank has temporarily closed its warehouse after three of its volunteers were alerted that they’d been in close contact with someone who’s tested positive for coronavirus.

A fourth volunteer has also been alerted by the NHS Test and Trace and is now isolating.

None of the volunteers are showing any symptoms at this time.

The foodbank will undertake a professional deep clean of their warehouses at Greenham Business Park tomorrow (Friday).

The foodbank will reopen on Monday, December 21, at 9am.

In the meantime, the foodbank is directing all emergency food requests to the Community Support Hub which is administering the Covid winter support scheme, which offers grants to those in crisis food need.

The hub can be contacted on 01635 503579 between 8.30am and 5pm Monday to Thursday and 8.30am to 4.30pm on Friday.

Food donations, including reverse advent calendars, can be dropped off at the Community Furniture Project, Unit F, Hambridge Road Industrial Estate or any other Foodbank collection point.

Alternatively, collection can be arranged by emailing foyd@westberks.foodbank.org.uk.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

West Berkshire Tier announcement made

West Berkshire Tier announcement made

Coronavirus: West Berkshire confirmed cases as of December 13

Coronavirus: West Berkshire confirmed cases as of December 13

All school pupils learning from home following coronavirus cases

GCSE Results 2020: Kennet School Thatcham

'Combination of factors' behind district's rate increase

'Combination of factors' behind district's rate increase

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33