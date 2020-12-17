West Berkshire Foodbank temporarily shuts after volunteers self-isolate

WEST Berkshire Foodbank has temporarily closed its warehouse after three of its volunteers were alerted that they’d been in close contact with someone who’s tested positive for coronavirus.

A fourth volunteer has also been alerted by the NHS Test and Trace and is now isolating.

None of the volunteers are showing any symptoms at this time.

The foodbank will undertake a professional deep clean of their warehouses at Greenham Business Park tomorrow (Friday).

The foodbank will reopen on Monday, December 21, at 9am.

In the meantime, the foodbank is directing all emergency food requests to the Community Support Hub which is administering the Covid winter support scheme, which offers grants to those in crisis food need.

The hub can be contacted on 01635 503579 between 8.30am and 5pm Monday to Thursday and 8.30am to 4.30pm on Friday.

Food donations, including reverse advent calendars, can be dropped off at the Community Furniture Project, Unit F, Hambridge Road Industrial Estate or any other Foodbank collection point.

Alternatively, collection can be arranged by emailing foyd@westberks.foodbank.org.uk.