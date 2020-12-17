Newbury garage toy giveaway ending early

A NEWBURY garage which is giving away free toys to children over the festive period is ending the giveaway early after West Berkshire moved into tier 3 coronavirus restrictions.

Natasha Ford and her business partner David Hubbard, who own Sterling Garages, and Natasha’s partner Daniel Stokesberry bought £3,000 worth of toys to give to children for Christmas.

The toys – which can be picked up from Sterling Garages on Faraday Road – were supposed to be available from December 15 until December 23.

Following today’s announcement however, the event will end tomorrow (Friday).

Parents must bring their children to select a toy.

Miss Ford said: “We’ve had a really good response and we’re really busy but we’ve got to end it tomorrow because we need to stick with the guidelines.

“We’ll donate any toys that are left to charity shops or churches.

“We want to thank everyone for coming, and we think we’ll do something every year at Christmas for the children because we’ve had such a great response.”